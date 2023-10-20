Luc Carroll: France Does Not Accept Us As A People

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"We want France to respond with justice," said Luc Francis
Carroll of the Martinique Freedom Party during his speech at the
international conference "Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violations
and Injustice" that is going on in Baku, Azernews reports.
"Today we are talking about injustice. In South America, in
North America, in the Caribbean, and in the United States, we see
that the poorest people are from Africa. These people have been
deported to America. France does not want to deal with that. People
are suffering here. 90 percent of our production was exported to
France and other countries. There, agrarian policies are set up in
such a way that we cannot move freely. Colonialism also affects the
cultural sphere. We want our language to become an official
language on the same level as French. They refuse to do so. At the
same time, we want France to respond to justice. We want
independence. African liberation must be at the center of the
world's attention. The African diaspora must be active," Luke
Francis Carroll added.
At the same time, Carroll emphasized the importance of achieving
independence and said, "Only then can we say that colonialism is
over".
Maurice Pindar, a member of the Movement for Social Freedom and
Decolonisation of French Guiana, expressed the same view in his
speech at the conference "Neo-colonialism: human rights violations
and injustice" held in Baku.
"France does not accept us as a people, our rights are violated.
We are still financially and economically dependent on France. The
gold in our country is mined and exported to France. When gold is
mined, our rivers are polluted and our nature is damaged.
"French companies use our forests and natural resources. We have
no income in our country. There is also dominance in the cultural
sphere. Here, classes are taught using French textbooks. They don't
accept us as a people, and our human rights are violated. That's
why we are taking to the streets and protesting," M Pindar
said.
Pindar said we want to utilize all the resources of our country
and lands. For this, we need the support of independent
countries.
