Realmanage Promotes Nikkole Luna To Regional President, Texas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Plano, TX, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage is pleased to announce the promotion of Nikkole Luna to the regional president of Texas. With over 15 years of extensive experience in the community association management industry, Nikkole has demonstrated exceptional leadership, dedication, and a profound commitment to excellence.

Nikkole has been an integral part of RealManage's success, and her promotion is a testament to her outstanding contributions to the company. Throughout her career, she has consistently displayed a deep understanding of community association management, coupled with a passion for fostering thriving and harmonious communities.

In talking about her new role, Nikkole stated,“I am excited to take on this role and continue the success of our RealManage Texas region. I am honored to be part of the amazing RealManage family! I am looking forward to what the future holds for all of us at RealManage.”

Nikkole holds several prestigious designations, including the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®), the Association Management Specialist (AMS®), and the highest accreditation in the industry, the Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®). These designations reflect her commitment to maintaining the highest professional standards and staying at the forefront of industry best practices.

RealManage's Executive Vice President of Operations in Texas, Marc Rodriguez, shared,“Nikkole Luna is a highly skilled and experienced operations leader who has demonstrated her commitment to our company and our values. She has a proven track record of success within our organization. Nikkole is a valuable asset to our team, and I am confident that she will be successful in her new role leading our Texas region operations.”

In addition to her professional achievements, Nikkole Luna is actively involved in the community association industry. She currently serves on the Community Associations Institute (CAI) Houston Chapter Board of Directors as president-elect, where she plays a vital role in shaping the future of community association management in the region.

About RealManage

The RealManage Family of Brands, which includes GrandManors and CiraConnect, is one of the fastest-growing association management companies in the country, currently ranking number three among the nation's HOA/condo management companies. RealManage offers innovative management services to community associations of all types and sizes, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, and large master-planned communities.

GrandManors is the distinguished community association management division of the RealManage Family of Brands. GrandManors provides dedicated staff and community association management services to luxury high-rises, lifestyle communities, and golf/country club communities.

CiraConnect, is RealManage's proprietary, cloud-based technology. It is the most comprehensive SaaS and Mobile app software provider in the community association industry. CiraConnect allows users to access all pertinent community information at their fingertips anytime, anywhere, and from any device. The technology includes web portals, tablet apps, and smartphone apps for all community constituents, including board members, residents, and service providers.

