Qatar's First Women's Basketball League To Begin On November 6

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) has officially announced the commencement of the inaugural women's basketball league, scheduled to begin in November at the Al Ittihad Hall in Al Gharafa. The girls' league will also kick off on the same date.

A substantial sum of QR140,000, along with valuable financial prizes, will be up for grabs throughout the tournaments, which will run from November 6, 2023, to February 15, 2024.

This exciting news yesterday was unveiled during a press conference attended by QBF President Mohammed Saad Al Mughaiseeb, QBF Secretary-General Saadoun Al Kuwari, Director of the Women's Basketball National Team Ms. Amal Al Kaldi, Member of the Women's Committee Aya Mohammed, and QBF Head of Media Committee Khaled Al Qahtani.

The first edition of the league will witness the participation of six teams, namely Al Gharafa, Al Arabi, Ho0ps Al Shamal, Black Ravens, Pro Sport, and Al Multaqa.

The league competitions will be conducted in three stages within a single group, comprising the aforementioned teams.

In the girls' league, seven teams will be vying for victory: Amna Bint Wahab School, Pro Sport, Fame Sports Academy, Hoops North, Al Multaqa, the Recreation Center, and the Sports Laboratory.

“Our objective through these programs is to achieve excellence and success in women's sports, which serves as a fundamental pillar of the Qatar National Vision 2030. As an organization, we are committed to empowering women and expanding opportunities and support for Qatari women,” said Al Mughaiseeb.