War Update: Ninety Combat Clashes Along Frontline

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 90 combat engagements were reported on Ukraine's battlefields.

That's according to a morning update by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

“Ukraine's Defense Forces remain on the defensive in the east and south of Ukraine, while an offensive operation continues in the Melitopol direction and assault efforts – on the Bakhmut axis,” the update reads.

At the same time, the Russians launched another missile attack involving an Iskander-M ballistic missile on a civilian object in the city of Mykolaiv. In addition, the invaders launched one-way attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type in the south of Ukraine, most of which were intercepted.

In total, the enemy launched 12 missile strikes and 60 air strikes, as well as 53 attacks involving MLR systems, on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas, bringing civilian casualties and causing destruction.

The Russian air strikes targeted Petropavlivka, Podoly, and Pishchane in Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Spirne, Vyimka, Vesele, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, New York, Avdiivka, Berdychi, Oleksandropil, Novmykhailivka, Vukhedar, and Pavlivka in Donetsk region; Robotyne and Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia region; and Beryslav and Vesele in Kherson region.

About 150 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Lugansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Volyn and Polissia axes, the situation saw no significant changes.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy retains military presence in the border areas, undertaking active subversive efforts in order to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to more threatening zones.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled over 30 enemy assaults in the areas of Synkivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv region, as well as 12 near Nadiia, Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, Ukraine's defense forces held their ground against enemy attacks near Makiivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to regain positions near Klishchiivka, while Ukraine's troops continued their assault efforts south of Bakhmut.

On the Avdiivka axis, the enemy resumed their offensive efforts and does not abandon attempts to besiege the town. Ukrainian troops are on the defensive, inflicting losses on enemy forces. Nearly 50 Russian tanks were destroyed in the area, as well as over 100 units. Nearly 900 Russian invaders were killed in action. Russia's offensive efforts near Novokalynove, Stepove, and Severne in Donetsk region saw no success.

In the Marinka direction, the Russians launched assaults with aviation support in the area of the town, achieving no gains as Ukrainian troops repelled 16 such attacks.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled Russian attacks near Zolota Nyva and Staromaiorske.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, our defenders held their ground near Verbove.

In the Kherson direction, Ukraine's defense forces are engaged in counterbattery combat, inflicting fire damage on the enemy rear.

Ukraine's offensive operation continues in the Melitopol direction, where the Russians suffer losses in terms of manpower and military hardware along the entire frontline.

“Throughout the day, Ukraine's Air Force hit an enemy command post, 13 manpower and equipment clusters, and four anti-aircraft missile systems. Our defenders also downed four reconnaissance drones,” the report reads.

Ukraine's missile troops hit two enemy clusters, two Solntsepyok heavy flamethrowers, and 13 artillery systems.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces