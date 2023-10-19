EU Activates Mechanism To Monitor Situation In Middle East

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- The Spanish EU Presidency Thursday proceeded to the activation of the Integrated Political Crisis Response (IPCR) arrangements in full modem said an EU statement Thursday.

The IPCR is the EU's crisis response mechanism.

It supports fast and coordinated decision-making at EU political level for major and complex crises, bringing together member states, the EU institutions, and other key partners, including relevant external actors such as the UN and third countries, said an EU statement.

The activation follows after EU leaders met in a videoconference on Monday to discuss the situation in the Middle East, identified important and urgent areas of work including humanitarian assistance, engagement with partners, domestic security issues and migration.

The activation of the IPCR will support the constant monitoring of the situation and coordination efforts in the Middle East region.

The IPCR has been activated multiple times, including for Russia's war against Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic and the migration crisis and has tackled diverse challenges in response, it noted. (end)

