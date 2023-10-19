Security Operation Kills Six Militants In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- At least six "terrorists" including a high value target and three soldiers of Pakistan army were killed in a security operation in Pakistan's northern tribal district bordering Afghanistan, said military on Thursday.

According to Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), six terrorists including a high value target named Hazrat Zaman alias Khawarey Mullah have been killed by security forces in an operation at general area of Gharyoum in North Waziristan tribal district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

It further said that the ringleader was actively involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area and was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.

ISPR confirmed that three military personnel also embraced shahadat while fighting gallantly against terrorists.

Sanitization is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

"Security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," ISPR concluded.

Earlier on Monday, at least two soldiers of the Pakistan army and as many "terrorists" were killed during two separate exchanges of fire in North and South Waziristan districts bordering Afghanistan.

The security operations come at a time when Pakistan is facing a rise in militants' attacks across the country following the end of ceasefire by the banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan with the government last year. (end)

