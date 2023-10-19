French Ambassador Appears As Master Of Disaster With EU Mission In Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan, which has been resorting to justice, intends to
continue in this spirit, to restore the liberated territories, to
continue the program of Great Return, to build infrastructure on
the basis of green energy, to strengthen military power, and to
increase the economy of the country. However, on the way to peace
in the Caucasus and its implementation, we see all kinds of
parasitic interference by pro-Western, pro-Armenian state
institutions and their politicians, who, having been infected, try
to transfer the disease to the Caucasus.
The ongoing epidemic of propaganda towards Azerbaijan has
intensified and continues to spread. The great patriotic victory of
Azerbaijan had a strong impact on the separatist regime, which did
not want to solve the issue peacefully during the occupation and
ethnic cleansing either during the occupation or after the defeats.
Many of those involved in the genocide and forced displacement of
the indigenous inhabitants of Azerbaijan have not denied and do not
accept the guilt for what they did, but only claim their "right" to
the territory they occupied with loud statements "Yes! We are
invaders, we liked this land".
The parasite, having got into the victim, rearranges the
internal system of the host, and changes its perception of life,
adjusting everything to itself, where the victim, not realizing
that it is a victim, will act based on the desires and needs of the
parasite inside it. The same happens with the pro-Armenian West,
having infected the masses with its disease.
Another propaganda of double standards infected the French
Ambassador to Armenia Olivier Decotigny together with the EU
mission, where they visited Istisu, renamed in Armenia as "Jermuk",
blamed Azerbaijan's 'occupation of Armenian territory', which is
therefore characteristic of the victim of the parasite in his
behavior and unintelligible flow of words.
Unlike the real occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia,
which lasted until autumn 2020, here we are not talking about towns
and villages. The border between Azerbaijan and Armenia is neither
delimited nor demarcated.
This means that it has not yet been decided where Armenia ends
and Azerbaijan begins. The need to delimit and demarcate borders
was mentioned at the meeting in Prague attended by French President
Emmanuel Macron. And if the borders are not clarified, it is
incorrect to speak of "invasion" or "occupation".
When traveling to the "conventional" border, the Ambassador
didn't know about the conditionality of the borders. And Armenia
has not yet returned the remaining villages to Azerbaijan, which is
another reason that the issue is still pending.
It is most likely that Ambassador Olivier Decatigny in a
separate case continues the policy of France. To be more precise,
he seeks to strengthen Paris' position in Armenia at the expense of
Azerbaijan, including in such an issue as border delimitation
The unity of the "Crusaders" and the game of defectors, as
Armenia thinks, is the only way to solve the conflict. The silence
of European officials and their corrupt clans during the First
Garabagh War is proof of that. Not a single power that had the
means and power to prevent the massacre of Azerbaijanis did not
come forward and stop what Armenians had done, its silence only
confirmed its involvement in the massacre of the Azerbaijani
population.
Everyone was already infected, and during the 33 occupation of
the territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia, devilishness, genocide,
and ecocide were committed, and one million internally displaced
persons left their native lands. The task of terror on the
Azerbaijani land was its realization, and it was not the will of
this world.
Did Armenians, having slaughtered towns and villages, burning
alive children and families, want to live there? Did you lack a
place to live in Erivan? In 33 years did you irrigate the land?
Increased livestock? Built cities? Grew forests? The ruins of
destroyed mosques, cities, monuments, graves, as there were, so
remained, and all the sacred places for the people of Azerbaijan
and the Islamic world used for their barbaric purposes worshipping
the "Goddess of Death and deceit", depleted the rich lands of
Garabagh by foreign corporations, poisoned and are poisoning the
rivers, again having given goodwill and worshipping the orders of
"Crusaders", infected with parasites. Armenians were allowed to
coexist on the territory of Azerbaijan knowing the Armenian history
of bloodshed against the Turkic world.
Armenian journalist Berkin Sirajian, who published an article "Before the Offensive" in
the local magazine "Frans Catholic - ekklesia" France, 12 March
1992, writes:
"I saw Khojaly with my own eyes. I admired the courage of the
Artsakh people who fought for every inch of land. But I was not in
favor of fighting for land in this way. I was afraid of homeless
corpses piled on the snow, on the ice... I was afraid that because
of this blood on the Azerbaijani side, tomorrow's generations will
never be silent... Today the Russians are with us... and tomorrow?
We may remain alone... On the other hand, I have no doubt that the
flame in the eyes of my Armenian brothers who fought in Khojaly
will not go out. This flame is the fire of the hearth, lit in the
name of the land of the fatherland. Such fires never go
out...".
France is the home of great men, but that didn't stop it from
pursuing a policy of slavery. Millions of people were subjected to
genocide at its hands.
In the end, what you sow, you reap.
