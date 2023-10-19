Tahitian Freedom Party Talks French President's Double Standards On Colonial Crimes

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. French President
Emmanuel Macron called colonialism a crime ahead of the election,
member of Tahitian Freedom Party Heinui Le Caill said at a press
conference dedicated to the upcoming international conference
"Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" in Baku,
Trend reports.
Le Caill pointed out that Macron considers the actions taken by
other countries as colonial crimes, but those taken by France as
not.
"We have been fighting this battle for 40 years. We thank
Azerbaijan for creating such conditions for us. Thanks to this
initiative, we have gained access to the countries of the
Non-Aligned Movement, and now our just voice can be heard even
more," he added.
The international conference "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human
Rights and Injustice", organized by the Baku Initiative Group, will
be held in Baku on October 20.
The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, in
Baku by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of
Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the
Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the
chairmanship of Azerbaijan.
The group supports the struggle for freedom of peoples located
in various regions of the world still suffering from colonization
in the 21st century.
