Azerbaijani Army's Colonel Receives Appointment To National Defense University Of Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The Vice-Rector
of the Azerbaijan National Defense University, Colonel Rashad
Tahirov has been appointed to the National Defense University of
Türkiye, and its Vice-Rector, Professor Talat Canbolat - to the
Azerbaijan National Defense University for a one-year term within
the personnel exchange program, the Turkish Ministry of National
Defense said, Trend reports.
The ministry noted that in honor of the 100th anniversary of the
establishment of the Turkish Republic and the 100th anniversary of
the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, two special
exercises have been planned for 2023 (from April 19 to May 10 in
Türkiye and from October 16 to October 25 in Azerbaijan).
Meanwhile, activities on various episodes of joint tactical
exercises dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the establishment
of the Republic of Türkiye to be held in Azerbaijan are being
worked out.
Two fraternal countries' joint exercises to be held on October
23-25 will be focused on ensuring combat interoperability during
the troops' interaction, improving management, exchanging
experience and increasing military personnel's professionalism.
