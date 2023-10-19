La Noche De Myrtha Turns Into Irony Of Fate For Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
It seems Armenian society has lost hope and heart to such an
extent that they celebrate any single hint about Garabagh in favor
of Armenia as a victory. One such kind of victory happened several
days ago and Armenian media outlets have circulated the "victory"
for several days. Thus, an Argentinian economist of Armenian origin
Carlos Melconian participated in the TV show La Noche de Mirtha
(the Night of Mirtha) and compared the Garabagh conflict with the
Hamas-Israel war.
However, considering it as an irony of fate, Azerbaijanis
chuckle at this "Armenian victory." There is a word "mirt" in the
Azerbaijani language which means "fooling someone." So, literally,
Azerbaijanis accepted the words of Carlos said at the Night of
Mirta or the Night of Mirt as fooling themselves.
Actually, following the Armenian society, mass media, social
media, and speeches of politicians, some easily can conclude that
Armenians are trying to fool everybody, but virtually they are
fooling themselves. Take up, for example, the TV show in Argentina.
At the program, Carlos said:“Not on such a scale, but
conceptually and qualitatively, everything that happened to us in
Nagorno-Karabakh, where 120,000 Armenians lived, was genocide and
ethnic cleansing. They blocked the roads to starve everyone. The
population was forced to leave their homeland to the
Azerbaijanis.” The ridiculous point is that the show lasted
one hour and twenty minutes, and Armenian Carlos uttered only three
sentences which caused euphoria in Hayastan. I cannot imagine what
kind of euphoria they would have felt if they had won any serious
war.
Strictly speaking, comparing Azerbaijan with Israel and
Palestine is idiotism. First of all, Azerbaijan has never conducted
massive bombardment in any residential areas like the former
separatist regime that committed in Ganja and Barda districts of
Azerbaijan. Secondly, despite its territories having been invaded
over 30 years, Azerbaijan never resorted to terror organizations
like Armenian militant groups in Garabagh until 20 September. There
is not a single terror organization throughout the Azerbaijani
history. The land of fire has totally different concept of war. On
the other hand, the history of Armenia is vivid with terror
organizations and state terrors.
As for starving 120,000 Armenians in Garabagh, it is another
fairy tale. To begin with, living 120,000 Armenians in Garabagh is
a lie. Not that we claim, but mathematics confirms it. As is known,
it took three days for Armenians to leave Garabagh. If 120,000
Armenians had lived in Garabagh, it would have needed 27 Armenians
to pass the border in a minute which is impossible. Regarding the
starving of the people, the world witnessed that Azerbaijan sent
food to Armenians but they rejected it. So, it is out of the
question.
To tell the truth, it is very hard to understand the Armenian
mindset. Nobody understands why they need such kind of farce.
Obviously, Armenians aim to create a big country stretching from
the Caspian Sea to the Black Sea covering most of the South
Caucasus, Northern Iraq and Iran, and the East of Turkiye. They
want to depopulate these territories for only Armenians. It can be
understandable because many nations throughout history did the same
things. However, the aims and behaviors of Hayk, contradict each
other. The nations who wanted to create big states fought for it
and revived the invaded territories. But the situation is different
in the Armenian case. On the one hand, they want to depopulate
territories, such as they did in former invaded Azerbaijani
territories, on the other hand, they do prefer to live in other
countries, such as Russia, the USA, and Europe.
To top it all off, they do believe that other nations must come
and fight instead of them. Armenia, which looted the former invaded
Azerbaijani territories instead of reviving and making a profit
from it, begged and begs India, the USA, Israel, France, etc., to
give it free weapons and to impose sanctions upon Azerbaijan.
Armenians, who preferred to live in other countries instead of
reviving invaded territories, today accuse Russians of not fighting
and dying instead of them in Garabagh while Armenians themselves
living abroad. They do believe that if they go far away, make
protests, and speak on mass media will change the situation on the
ground. But virtually it never worked and will never work. As the
Azerbaijani saying goes, do not build a garden that you are not
going to maintain it.
