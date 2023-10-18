Investigation Exposes Russian Uni Training Industrial Spies

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian Military University of Radio Electronics (Cherepovets, Vologda Region) has been training Russian military intelligence cadres set to be involved in industrial espionage operations, including to ensure uninterrupted imports of sanctioned technology and components necessary for arms and military equipment production.

That's according to an inquiry run by the Center for Defense Reform and posted by Guildhall , Ukrinform reports.

It has been established that the specified university trains personnel for Russian defense intelligence's research institutions, human intelligence departments, specialized radio communications units, as well as SIGINT units.

The investigation indicates that personnel training is carried out in the following areas: cyber forces, specialists in combat, space, and radio-technical intelligence, and cryptographers.

“Amid Western sanctions, specialists in special-purpose radio systems and signals intelligence, who are trained at the university, are of strategic importance for the Russian defense industry – first of all, from the point of view of industrial espionage operations and missions to import into Russia sanctioned technology and components necessary for the production of weapons and military equipment,” the report says.

The investigation has also named some graduates of the Military University of Radio Electronics, including first deputy head of the Belarusian KGB, Major General Sergei Trebov; CEO Moldovskaya SDES Valentin Trubchanin; Deputy Director Roscongress Foundation Vladimir Zatinayko; and Head of the occupation administration in Zaporizhzhia region Anton Koltsov.

As reported earlier, the European Union is looking for tools to protect its industrial and defense sectors from Russia and China's influence. Euractiv wrote that the European Commission, in a newly agreed document, proposes that the tools be introduced to counter the two nations, which are seeking to take control of supply chains that are strategically critical for the EU.

Also, recently the Neue Zürcher Zeitung reported that Russia had been using Switzerland as a main hub for its spies in Europe, due to the Swiss neutrality approach to international politics.