South China Sea A Ticking Time Bomb Waiting To Explode

(MENAFN- Asia Times) “These [dangerous] maneuvers pose significant risks to maritime safety, collision prevention and danger to human lives at sea,” said Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, the chief of Western Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) amid yet another round of tensions in the South China Sea.

“China must immediately halt these unsafe actions and conduct themselves in a professional manner by adhering to international law,” the top Philippine military official said following allegations that a Chinese navy ship shadowed a Philippine navy vessel and tried to cross its path near the Thitu Island in the contested Spratly island chain.

The incident, according to Philippine authorities, occurred on October 13 amid a showdown between the Philippine Navy's (PN) BRP Benguet and a People's Liberation Army-Navy (PLAN) vessel known as Ship 621. The Chinese warship reportedly tried to cross the Philippine vessel's bow at a relatively close 320 meters to prevent a resupply mission.

Since the 1970s, the Philippines has exercised continued control over the strategically placed Thitu Island by building military facilities and permanently stationing a civilian community, including a resident mayor at times, on the disputed feature.

The chief of staff of the Philippines Armed Forces, General Romeo Brawner, also quickly chimed in on the latest sea tensions, warning China against“dangerous maneuvers and aggressive actions towards Philippine vessels”, which he said could pose risks to“the lives of maritime personnel from both sides.”

It was far from an isolated incident: the Philippines and China have been locked in a months-long diplomatic and naval showdown in the South China Sea.

Manila, now enjoying growing support from allies and like-minded powers including treaty ally the US, is taking a much firmer approach to the disputes, signaling to China of the new geopolitical reality in the contested waters.

At the same time, the Philippines faces multiple“ticking bombs” as bilateral tensions reach a boiling point over a host of issues, including over possession of the Second Thomas Shoal, the Reed Bank, as well as newly enhanced US access given to Philippine bases near Taiwan. It's not clear how far the Philippines can push the envelope without triggering an aggressive Chinese response.