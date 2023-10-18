Azerbaijan Calls For Cessation Of Escalation Of Tensions In Middle East

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "The recent developments that have led to a serious
deterioration of the security situation in the Middle East are
worrisome," this was stated by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov
during his speech at an extraordinary meeting of the Executive
Committee of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Azernews reports.
The Minister drew attention to Azerbaijan's call for an end to
military action and escalation.
In particular, condolences were expressed to the families of the
victims in connection with the growing losses among the civilian
population, including women and children, and the wounded were
wished for recovery. The importance of protecting civilian and
infrastructural facilities, as well as holy sites, was stressed in
order to prevent the threat to the lives of civilians as well as
the aggravation of the current situation.
The international community's joint efforts against the steps
threatening the peace talks were highlighted, in order to eliminate
the current situation when the news about the possible expansion of
the geography of the conflict is worrying.
Noting that Azerbaijan, always faithful to Islamic solidarity,
supports the struggle for statehood of the Palestinian people,
Jeyhun Bayramov said Azerbaijan supports a two-state solution to
the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with East Jerusalem as the
capital of the State of Palestine, in accordance with international
legal norms, as well as relevant UN resolutions.
Speaking about Azerbaijan's efforts to eliminate the
consequences of the conflict, the Minister drew attention to the
fact that Azerbaijan has made a financial contribution of 1.6
million dollars to the UN Middle East Agency to support Palestinian
refugees.
In particular, it was said that Azerbaijan paid special
attention to the Palestinian problem during its chairmanship of the
Non-Aligned Movement, and in this regard, the Movement acted
towards strengthening the work of the Committee of Ministers on
Palestine.
Minister said Azerbaijan will continue its efforts to achieve a
solution to the Palestinian problem in accordance with the norms
and principles of international law.
