(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) How to use an online Gerber file editor to add or remove traces and vias

October 18, 2023 by David Edwards Leave a Comment

Gerber files are the standard format for PCB manufacturing. They contain all of the information needed to create a PCB, including the layout of the traces, vias, and pads.

Online Gerber file editors allow you to view and edit Gerber files without having to install any software on your computer.

This can be a convenient option if you need to make minor changes to a PCB layout or if you don't have access to a computer with PCB design software installed.

Adding or removing traces

To add a trace to a Gerber file, most online Gerber file editors will have a tool that allows you to draw a line on the board. pcbgogo The editor will then automatically add the trace to the appropriate layer.

To remove a trace, most online Gerber file editors will have a tool that allows you to erase lines from the board. The editor will then automatically remove the trace from the appropriate layer.

Adding or removing vias

To add a via to a Gerber file, most online Gerber file editors will have a tool that allows you to place a small hole on the board. The editor will then automatically add the via to the appropriate layer.

To remove a via, most online Gerber file editors will have a tool that allows you to delete holes from the board. The editor will then automatically remove the via from the appropriate layer.

Example

The following example shows how to use an online Gerber file editor to add a trace to a PCB layout:



Before you make any changes to your Gerber file, it is a good idea to create a backup copy of the file. This way, you can restore the original file if you make a mistake.

When adding or removing traces, be sure to follow the design rules for your PCB manufacturer. For example, you need to make sure that the traces are wide enough and that there is enough clearance between the traces.

When adding or removing vias, be sure to place them in appropriate locations. For example, you should avoid placing vias near the edge of the board. Once you have made your changes, be sure to save your Gerber file and review it carefully before sending it to the manufacturer.

Go to an online Gerber file editor, such as PCBGOGO Online Gerber Viewer or GerbLook.Upload your Gerber file to the editor.Select the Add Trace tool.Click and drag on the board to draw the trace.Release the mouse button to complete the trace.Save your Gerber file. TipsAdditional information

In addition to adding and removing traces and vias, most online Gerber file editors also allow you to perform other basic editing tasks, such as:



Moving and rotating components

Changing the dimensions of pads and other objects

Adding and removing layers Measuring distances and angles

Some online Gerber file editors also offer more advanced features, such as:



The ability to view Gerber files in 3D

The ability to check for design rule violations The ability to export Gerber files to other formats

If you need to make more complex changes to a Gerber file, you may want to consider using a dedicated PCB design software package.

However, online Gerber file editors can be a good option for making minor changes or for viewing Gerber files if you don't have access to a PCB design software package.

Advanced features of online Gerber file editors

Some online Gerber file editors offer advanced features that can be useful for more experienced PCB designers. These features may include:



3D viewing : This allows you to view your PCB design in a 3D environment, which can be helpful for understanding the spatial relationships between the different components and layers.

Design rule checking (DRC) : This feature checks your PCB design for common design rule violations, such as traces that are too close together or vias that are too small. Export to other formats : This allows you to export your Gerber files to other formats, such as ODB++ or DXF. This can be useful if you need to share your design with other engineers or manufacturers.

When to use an online Gerber file editor

Online Gerber file editors can be a good option for a variety of tasks, including:



Making minor changes to a PCB layout : If you need to make a minor change to a PCB layout, such as adding or removing a trace or via, an online Gerber file editor can be a convenient way to do so.

Viewing Gerber files : If you don't have access to a PCB design software package, an online Gerber file editor can be used to view your Gerber files. Collaborating with other engineers : If you are collaborating with other engineers on a PCB design, an online Gerber file editor can be used to share your design files and make changes in real time.

When not to use an online Gerber file editor

Online Gerber file editors may not be the best option for all tasks. For example, if you need to make complex changes to a PCB layout or if you need to check for design rule violations, it is best to use a dedicated PCB design software package.

Online Gerber file editors can be a convenient and useful tool for PCB designers. They can be used to make minor changes to PCB layouts, view Gerber files, and collaborate with other engineers.

However, it is important to keep in mind that online Gerber file editors may not be the best option for all tasks.