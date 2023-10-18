Philharmonic Society To Host Evening Of Organ Music

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Society will host an evening of
organ music dedicated to the memory of martyrs.
The concert will take place at the Chamber and Organ Music Hall
on October 25, Azernews reports.
The concert soloists are laureates of international competitions
Nigar Mammadova (organ), Shafag Abdullayeva (organ), Sevinj Mirzali
(kamancha), Aydin Aliheydar (organ) and Fidan Rashidova (organ),
who will perform music pieces by Azerbaijani and Western European
composers.
The real highlight of the concert will be the duet of organ and
kamancha.
The Philharmonic Hall is a unique center of classical music,
which perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State
Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber
Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the
State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble as well as the State Orchestra
of Folk Instruments.
Numerous International projects, music festivals, concerts of
local and foreign musicians are regularly organized here.
In 2020, Russia's TurStat listed Azerbaijan State Philharmonic
Society among the best philharmonic halls in the CIS countries.
The rating was based on the popularity of philharmonic societies
and offers of online concerts.
The list also included the Moscow State Academic Philharmonic
Hall, St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonic Society, the Belarusian
State Philharmonic, the Kazakh State Philharmonic named, the State
Philharmonic of Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz National
Philharmonic.
