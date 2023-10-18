Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Raises His Voice Against Unfair Duty Allotment, Here's How Anurag Dobhal Reacted

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bigg Boss 17 kickstarted this Sunday and as the contestants are trying to adapt to the new environment, there are already fights happening. Stand-up comedian and rapper Munawar Faruqui who is one of the contestants was termed as most potential among other housemates by Bigg Boss. Yesterday, there was a debate on the house duties when Munawar stepped in and made a point that the duties that were allotted were being carried out in an unfair manner.



Everyone is expected to execute their allotted chores now that the regular routines of the house are in full flow. This, however, was not the case. The housemates expressed their displeasure that not everyone was carrying out their allotted responsibilities. When Munawar noticed this, he brought it up with the members of the Dimaag house, saying that the chores had been assigned but were being carried out in an unjust manner.



Following this, Munawar was called to the confession room once more, and Bigg Boss reminded Munawar that he was a housemate with a lot of potential and that he would like to hear Munawar's thoughts on the house's current occurrences. Munawar is one of the first Bigg Boss candidates to be brought into the confession room this frequently and for an up-close chat with Bigg Boss himself.

Bigg Boss 17 contestants

This season of Bigg Boss includes Ankita Lokhande, her husband Vikki Jain, comedian Munawar Faruqui, former journalist Jigna Vora, YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, criminal lawyer Sana Raees Khan, actors Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Aishwarya Sharma, and Neil Bhatt, Navid Sole, and rapper and singer Khanzaadi.

