Uzbek Energy Sector - Target Market For Expanding Turkish Kontrolmatik Technologies

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Uzbekistan is one
of our Kontrolmatik Technologies' markets for expanding digital
solutions, a source at the company told Trend .
"For several years, our company has been actively engaged in
delivering comprehensive Engineering, Procurement, and Construction
(EPC) projects in Uzbekistan. Our portfolio encompasses a wide
spectrum of projects, ranging from the establishment of Renewable
Power Plants, Combined Cycle Power Plants, Waste Heat Recovery
Systems, Energy Storage Systems, Substation installations, and
Transmission Lines, to the implementation of sophisticated control
and automation systems," the source noted.
The company rep said this longstanding commitment to providing
innovative and sustainable energy solutions has solidified
Kontrolmatik's reputation as a trusted partner in the Uzbek energy
sector.
"Kontrolmatik Technologies has consistently expanded its
footprint to serve clients in 35 countries around the world. While
our global presence is significant, we consider Uzbekistan to be a
prime target market for the advancement of our digital solutions
and technologies," he stressed.
The source stated that, consequently, the company aims at
further broadening its presence and offerings in Central Asia, with
Uzbekistan serving as the epicenter of the regional expansion
efforts.
"Our decision to deepen our commitment to Uzbekistan is driven
by the country's growing energy demands, its commitment to
renewable energy sources, and its burgeoning focus on technological
advancement," the source noted.
