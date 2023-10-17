Navratri 2023: 7 Products For An Instant Glow During Durga Puja

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) We've compiled a list of beauty items that are a must-have in your skincare regimen during Navratri. Here are seven beauty products that can provide an instant glow to your skin.



We've compiled a list of beauty items that are a must-have in your skincare regimen during Navratri. Here are seven beauty products that can provide an instant glow to your skin.

An exfoliating scrub can help remove dead skin cells, revealing fresher and more radiant skin. This can give you an instant glow and improve the texture of your skin.

This product can be mixed with your foundation or applied directly to the high points of your face to give your skin a luminous and dewy finish. It provides a boost of radiance.

Sheet masks are soaked in potent serums that instantly boost your skin radiance. They're quick and easy to use, making them an excellent option for a last-minute glow.

A mist can refresh your skin and provide an instant boost of hydration, giving your complexion a radiant glow. Look for mists with ingredients like rosewater or hyaluronic acid.

A highlighter adds luminosity to specific areas of the face. Apply it to your cheekbones, brow bones, and the bridge of your nose, for a beautiful glow.

These products provide light coverage while adding a healthy, dewy finish to your skin. They can help even out your complexion and give you a natural glow.

A setting spray with light-reflecting particles can be misted over your finished makeup look to set it in place while adding a subtle glow.

