Qatar University Holds Event On Mental Health To Combat Stigma

Doha, Qatar: The health and medicine sciences sector at Qatar University (QU) celebrated World Mental Health Day in collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC). The event aims to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and combat the stigma associated with mental illnesses. It also seeks to unify efforts in providing scientifically based psychological well-being skills to empower individuals to effectively deal with life's challenges. This year's event highlighted the relationship between mental and physical health to address the stigma associated with mental illnesses and promote the importance of an integrated approach to mental and psychological well-being.

The College of Health at QU held several interactive segments during the event, including an“Ask the Experts” session, an educational station on various specialties related to mental health such as cancer and mental health, neuroscience, sleep, anxiety, depression, ageing, and oral and dental health.

Additionally, the QU Health Centre highlighted the role of healthcare centres in addressing mental health disorders and psychological disturbances. There were also special corners for mental well-being assessment from health-related colleges, including the College of Pharmacy, the College of Nursing, the College of Medicine, and the College of Health Sciences.

A senior wellbeing specialist at QU, Tayseer Elgaili, said,“There is no physical health without mental health, and there is no mental health without physical health. We have been keen on providing interactive activities for participants and scientifically based skills to target their physical, mental, and social health, enabling them to cope with the pressures of life so they can learn and work in a healthy and happy environment. The Seed Planting Corner received a great response from participants, where they were asked to think about the seeds of well-being they want to cultivate in their lives and write them on their 'Euphoria Plant.' They were also asked to symbolically plant these seeds and think about what they needed to preserve them and watch them grow.”

Family Medicine Consultant and Physician at QU Health Center, Dr. Ehab Hamed, said,“We are pleased to highlight the successful Mental Health Day event at QU, which has been enriched by a significant contribution from Primary Health Care Corporation. This event brought together students, staff, and experts from various health science departments in a series of educational activities and presentations. The event aimed to increase awareness about mental health and provide insights into the support services available through the university and the Primary Health Care Corporation.”

It is worth mentioning that the event collaborated with external partners such as 'Atlad', a company that provides Ayurveda and aroma therapy; Daily Dose, a company that offers healthy snacks; and Gate Technology, which provides luxury products. It also included the digital health application 'Droobi' and the dental clinic unit.