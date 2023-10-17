Uzbekistan, Poland To Expand Relations In Field Of Labor Migration

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The next round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and Poland took place in Tashkent, Azernews reports.

According to the information of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the event, opinions were exchanged on the priority directions of Uzbekistan-Poland cooperation and current issues of the international agenda.

Issues of further development of political dialogue, in particular, by expanding cooperation between foreign policy agencies and strengthening inter-parliamentary relations, were discussed.

It was confirmed that both sides are ready to implement joint investment projects with the participation of leading Polish companies, establish direct contacts between business circles, and develop interregional cooperation. A presentation of proposals for investment potential and promising projects related to the chemical, textile industry and agriculture was held. Proposals to expand cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, in particular, to establish relations between scientific and educational institutions of the two countries, were considered. The parties also discussed the issues of developing partnership in the field of tourism, improving the contractual and legal basis of bilateral relations, expanding relations in the field of labor migration.