Uzbekistan, Poland To Expand Relations In Field Of Labor Migration

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The next round of political consultations between the Ministries
of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and Poland took place in Tashkent, Azernews reports.
According to the information of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,
during the event, opinions were exchanged on the priority
directions of Uzbekistan-Poland cooperation and current issues of
the international agenda.
Issues of further development of political dialogue, in
particular, by expanding cooperation between foreign policy
agencies and strengthening inter-parliamentary relations, were
discussed.
It was confirmed that both sides are ready to implement joint
investment projects with the participation of leading Polish
companies, establish direct contacts between business circles, and
develop interregional cooperation. A presentation of proposals for
investment potential and promising projects related to the
chemical, textile industry and agriculture was held.
Proposals to expand cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian
sphere, in particular, to establish relations between scientific
and educational institutions of the two countries, were
considered.
The parties also discussed the issues of developing partnership
in the field of tourism, improving the contractual and legal basis
of bilateral relations, expanding relations in the field of labor
migration.
