Mexico Deploys Aircraft To Bring Citizens Home From Palestinian Territories, Israel

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Mexico on Sunday completed the airlifting 158 nationals from Israel and the Palestinian Territories amid the escalations.



The evacuees were transferred to Madrid, where they were received by the Mexican embassy in Spain.

Humanitarian flights FAM3528 and FAM3527 belonging to the Mexican Air Force, of the Ministry of National Defence, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Relations, carried out the evacuation operation, according to a statement from the Mexican embassy in Amman.

Both aircraft returned to Israel to pick up another 275 Mexican people to bring them to Mexico and thus complete the repatriations.



All the people, who until this weekend, requested to leave the region are now outside the conflict zone, the statement said.



