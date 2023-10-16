Mobile Health Teams Effective, Should Continue: Takhar Residents

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) TALOQAN (Pajhwok): The Public Health Department of northern Takhar province says besides nearly one hundred hospitals and health centres in the province, dozens of mobile health teams have been providing healthcare services to people in remote areas.

Public Health Director Dr Abdul Qahar Ahmadi told Pajhwok Afghan News that five hospitals and 94 health centres existed in Taloqan and districts and dozens of mobile health teams supported by some non-governmental organization were providing services to underprivileged people in remote areas.

He said the mobile teams provided services in the areas of child malnutrition, psychotherapy and child and mother health.“They go to remote areas to provide services to deprived people”.

Ahmadi said services provided by the mobile health teams were effective in remote areas, but they might cease operating until the end of the current year due lack of funds.

He stressed activities of these teams should not be stopped.

Some residents of remote areas of Takhar who benefit from services of mobile health teams consider the existence of these teams effective and say they should continue to be active.

Mohammad Amin, a resident of Baharak district, said there was only one health centre in their area which could not cater to the needs of the people of more than 40 villages, but mobile teams came to their area from time to time.

He added:“We are very happy and we hope that activities of these teams will continue because people have economic problems and cannot take their patients to private hospitals for treatment.”

Asadullah, another resident, said donors and NGOs should solve people's social problems and should not deal them based on projects and should try to their problems in remote areas.

