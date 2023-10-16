Aloo Chaat to Litti Chokha: 7 popular street foods of Bihar

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Street food, in general, has become very popular due to the short span of time between making the order and getting it. The street food scene in Bihar is a sight to behold. Vendors are everywhere. The smell of fresh food fills your nostrils. From Aloo Chaat to Litti Chokha, here are 7 popular street foods of Bihar.

Aloo Chaat uses fried potato pieces mixed with chickpeas and onions, topped with spices and chutney. Here are 7 popular street foods of Bihar.

It is a fried sweet street food of Bihar made using all-purpose flour, ghee and sugar and is popular.

It uses boiled chickpeas with onions and spices to give an intense flavour. It is fried and served with flattened rice.

Malpua is a fried sweet pancake deep-fried in ghee, served by dipping it in sugar syrup.

Mutton Seekh Kebab is prepared with minced mutton, onions and spices and is popular street food of Bihar.

Bhel Puri is made and prepared from puffed rice, sev, potatoes, onions, chat masala, spices and chutney.

Littis are balls made of wheat and roasted gram dough in desi ghee served with chokha (baingan bharta).