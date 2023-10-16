Azerbaijani Delegation Meets With Akim Of Turkestan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva and Special Representative of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Shusha Aydin Karimov have met with the Akim of the Turkestan region Darkhan Satybaldy as part of their visit to Kazakhstan.

TurkPA Secretary General Mehmet Süreyya Er, Azerbaijani MP Fatma Yildirim, Deputy Akim of the Turkestan region Beisen Tazhibayev, Akim of the city of Turkestan Nurbol Turashbekov, Counselor of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kazakhstan Anar Huseynzade participated in the meeting, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, the parties noted the existence and development of comprehensive ties between the two fraternal Turkic states - Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. It was emphasized that after the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, Kazakhstan began the construction of a Children's Creativity Center in Fuzuli district.

During the conversation, it was noted that after the liberation of the city of Shusha, which has an ancient history and rich values, from occupation, the first fraternal relations were established with the city of Turkestan.

Within the framework of the large-scale project "Shusha Days", initiated by the foundation, another demonstration of the historical and cultural heritage of the city in Turkestan was highly appreciated.

The foundation's multifaceted activities for the preservation and popularization of the common Turkic heritage were emphasized as an important contribution to the development of bilateral and multilateral relations in the Turkic world.

The meeting continued with a discussion of prospects for further strengthening cooperation between the parties.

Initiated in 2012, the foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.