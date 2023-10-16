Azerbaijani Delegation Meets With Akim Of Turkestan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage
Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva and Special Representative of President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Shusha Aydin Karimov have met with
the Akim of the Turkestan region Darkhan Satybaldy as part of their
visit to Kazakhstan.
TurkPA Secretary General Mehmet Süreyya Er, Azerbaijani MP Fatma
Yildirim, Deputy Akim of the Turkestan region Beisen Tazhibayev,
Akim of the city of Turkestan Nurbol Turashbekov, Counselor of the
Azerbaijani Embassy in Kazakhstan Anar Huseynzade participated in
the meeting, Azernews reports.
At the meeting, the parties noted the existence and development
of comprehensive ties between the two fraternal Turkic states -
Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. It was emphasized that after the
restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, Kazakhstan began
the construction of a Children's Creativity Center in Fuzuli
district.
During the conversation, it was noted that after the liberation
of the city of Shusha, which has an ancient history and rich
values, from occupation, the first fraternal relations were
established with the city of Turkestan.
Within the framework of the large-scale project "Shusha Days",
initiated by the foundation, another demonstration of the
historical and cultural heritage of the city in Turkestan was
highly appreciated.
The foundation's multifaceted activities for the preservation
and popularization of the common Turkic heritage were emphasized as
an important contribution to the development of bilateral and
multilateral relations in the Turkic world.
The meeting continued with a discussion of prospects for further
strengthening cooperation between the parties.
Initiated in 2012, the foundation provides assistance in the
protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage
through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and
programs.
The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with
TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.
