McDonald`s companies take Israel`s side in Israel-Gaza conflict

In the midst of escalating tensions surrounding McDonald's announcement in Israel of providing free meals to Israeli security forces, a wave of counter-donations emerged from various Arab subsidiaries of the fast food giant. This development unfolded on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), underscoring the complexities of the Israeli-Gaza conflict. In response to the perceived support for Israel's military actions in Gaza, regional McDonald's franchises in Oman, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates rallied behind the Palestinian cause. They not only made donations but also emphasized their distinct operational independence from other national branches. For instance, McDonald’s Oman took to X to declare a donation of USD100,000 dedicated to relief efforts for the people of Gaza. They took care to remind their customers that their decisions, both political and otherwise, are entirely autonomous and do not involve consultation with the overarching global entity, McDonald’s Corporation, which asserts its neutrality in political matters. In a similar vein, Saudi Arabia's McDonald’s subsidiary made known its contribution of two million riyals (equivalent to USD533,000) directed towards Gaza. They used their statement to emphasize their status as a Saudi-owned and -operated entity, stressing that they cannot be held accountable for the actions of franchise owners outside of Saudi national borders. McDonald’s United Arab Emirates joined this charitable initiative by pledging one million AED (approximately USD272,000) to the Emirati Red Crescent’s “Tarahum for Gaza” relief campaign. Their counterparts, they underscored their distinct local ownership and operation. Reports indicate that McDonald's in Turkey went a step further, donating USD1 million to aid the victims of the conflict in Gaza. Similarly, the Kuwaiti franchisee contributed USD250,000 to support the local Red Crescent Society. This series of donations and statements not only showcases the multinational nature of the McDonald's corporation but also highlights the intricacies and sensitivities surrounding international conflicts. It reinforces the notion that local franchises often operate autonomously with their own distinct perspectives and responses to geopolitical events.