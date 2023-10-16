KAZO Expands Its Retail Presence With The Opening Of A New Store In Delhi's Connaught Place

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 16, 2023: KAZO Fashion, the iconic fashion brand renowned for its versatile designs and unmatched quality, recently opened its new store located at 56, Connaught Circle, Block M, Connaught Place, New Delhi.



Spanning approximately 1000 sqft. across two floors, this meticulously designed space promises a shopping experience like no other. Every detail, from the arrangement of furniture displays and fixtures to the carefully selected lighting and signage, has been crafted to maximize functionality and aesthetics. With this store opening, KAZO has reached to 65+ Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) stores and 120+ shop-in-shop encounters nationwide and plans to continue expanding its retail presence.



Commenting on the opening of the store, Mr. Deepak Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, KAZO said, \"We are delighted to unveil our latest retail store in Delhi, a testament to our unwavering dedication to providing our customers with a blend of sophisticated fashion and an unmatched shopping experience. With a total of 12 stores strategically located across Delhi NCR, we remain committed to offering trendsetting yet competitively priced fashion apparel. KAZO is on the brink of redefining fashion accessibility, as we embark on an ambitious journey of expansion, set to introduce new stores across India, signalling a thrilling new chapter in our brand\'s evolution.\"



At the new Connaught Place store, customers will experience a captivating spectrum of women\'s apparel, ranging from glitzy and dazzling styles perfect for party wear to clean, classic looks tailored for workwear and formal events. The offerings include a versatile array of dresses, tops, shirts, t-shirts, skirts, trousers, jumpsuits, co-ord sets, and beyond. Additionally, indulge in a handpicked selection of jewellery, handbags, and belts, meticulously curated to elevate your style.



With the recent onboarding of Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor as the Brand Ambassador, KAZO\'s vision gains new dimensions over the upcoming season. The brand aims to lead India\'s fashion scene, securing a prominent market share in women\'s apparel. In the coming years, KAZO plans substantial growth both online and offline, expanding across digital platforms and physical stores.





About KAZO:



KAZO is a prominent women\'s fashion brand that embodies the essence of the modern trendsetting woman through its impeccable designs. The brand represents a fusion of style and sophistication, offering an extensive array of attire and accessories, including Tops, Dresses, Outerwear, Bottom-wear, Co-Ord sets, Jumpsuits, Bags, Accessories, and Fragrances. KAZO seamlessly blends dynamic trends with premium occasion wear, resulting in a collection that reflects individuality, energy, and a vibrant persona. Founded by Deepak Aggarwal on 07.07.07 in Delhi, India, KAZO redefines fast fashion by infusing it with a conscious and practical approach, all while remaining affordable to a diverse range of customers.

