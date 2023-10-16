Azerbaijan To Build New Bridge In Sugovushan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) SUGOVUSHAN, Azerbaijan, October 16. Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency organized a media tour with
participation of about 40 representatives of Azerbaijan's mass
media to the newly built recreation park in Sugovushan settlement
of Tartar district, Trend reports.
Deputy chairman of the State Tourism Agency Azada Huseynova
informed the reporters that a park has been created around
Sugovushan reservoir built in 1970s on the initiative of national
leader Heydar Aliyev, pedestrian paths have been laid along the
embankment for leisure time of the population, benches, pavilions,
a playground and sports facilities have been set up for
children.
A tourist information center, a café, a floating overpass, a
parking lot for vehicles have been created in the 7.5-hectare park.
Extensive landscaping work has been carried out here, about 5,000
trees and shrubs have been planted.
Huseynova noted that also construction of a new bridge,
adjusting the historical bridge, the current Flag Square to the
park will be carried out, along with extensive landscaping
work.
The foundation of the Sugovushan recreation park was laid on
March 20, 2022 with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and
First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.
President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the recreation
park in Sugovushan settlement during his visit to Tartar district
on October 15, where he got acquainted with the tourist
infrastructure created here and the improvement work carried
out.
MENAFN16102023000187011040ID1107248157
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.