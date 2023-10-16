44Th Conf. On Gulf, Arab Family Issues Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- The 44th conference on Gulf and Arab family issues in light of digital transformation kicked off on Monday, aiming to examine the interaction between human behavior and technology and their effect on families.

Head of the conference, Dr. Yaqoub Al-Kandari said in the opening ceremony at Sheikh Abdullah Al-Jaber Theatre at Kuwait University (KU) that the conference is held in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, the Gulf and Arabian Peninsula Center at KU and the International Organization For Women's Empowerment and Capacity-Building (Tamkeen).

Al-Kandari added that the conference deals with the most prominent social issues that affect Arab and international families, namely the uses of technology and digital transformation.

He also said that technology plays an interactive role in affecting families in various social and psychological aspects including the family's relation with one another.

Secretary-General of the International Organization for Women's Empowerment and Capacity-Building Dr. Taghreed Al-Hijli said in her speech that the conference discusses multiple issues, including digital transformation, family challenges and other social issues.

Al-Hajli stressed the need to pay attention to the Arab family cultural identity amid this digital transformation and find appropriate solutions for such issues.

The three-day conference includes six main sessions addressing the digital transformation issue on family relations, as well as 21 workshops. (end)

aah







MENAFN16102023000071011013ID1107248120