(MENAFN) Switzerland's prominent weekly magazine, Die Weltwoche, has claimed that it possesses a confidential document from the Swiss Intelligence Service (NDB) indicating that it was under surveillance by the authorities. This revelation, disclosed by the outlet on Wednesday, centers on a two-page document from the NDB, which suggests that the magazine serves as a platform for what the intelligence service referred to as a "Russian influence actor." This characterization was attributed to Scott Ritter, a former United States intelligence officer and United Nations weapons inspector, who was featured in an extensive interview conducted by the magazine in late September.



The NDB expressed apprehensions about Ritter's contributions to the news agency, a Russian international television network, as well as his involvement with other local media outlets where he discussed the merits of Swiss neutrality, a stance that some argue has been compromised in light of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. According to the Swiss intelligence service, Ritter's written works, stemming from his background as a former American military officer, are strategically designed to exert influence within the "Western information space." The NDB further alleged that Ritter has been disseminating "Russian propaganda and disinformation," along with engaging in what they classify as "hate speech." Additionally, the former United States officer participated in a public event in Switzerland in late September, an occurrence which the spy agency categorized as dedicated to the propagation of "Russian propaganda."



The NDB's assessment culminates in the assertion that Switzerland has become the target of intricate Russian influence endeavors. Allegedly, Moscow has been utilizing Swiss "media, opinion leaders, politicians, and topics like neutrality" as conduits to exert pressure on the nation and shape local sentiments in favor of Russia. The allegations and revelations underscore the heightened scrutiny surrounding foreign influence operations, prompting questions about the delicate balance between freedom of expression and safeguarding national interests.



