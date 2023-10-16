Iraq To Develop Three Oil And Gas Fields

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Iraq signed three contracts with the United Arab Emirates' Crescent Petroleum to develop three oil and gas fields in the eastern and southern regions of the country, the Iraqi Oil Ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement that the deals would help Iraq produce 400 million standard cubic feet of natural gas per day within 18 months in the blocks of Kilabat-Gumar and Khashim al-Hmer-Injana in the eastern province of Diyala province and Khudhr al-Maa in the southern province of Basra.

Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani said the government was keen to increase gas investment projects to reduce gas flaring, which refers to the burning of the natural gas associated with oil extraction, and use the gas for power generation.

Iraq, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), has more than 145 billion barrels of proven oil reserves and 132 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves. But it still flares much of its gas wealth and relies on Iranian gas imports to feed its power plants.

Bumper month for Iraq oil exports April 3, 2022 Famagusta Gazette 0

Iraq exported more than 100.56 million barrels of crude oil in March, bringing in revenues of 11.07 billion U.S. dollars, the highest monthly revenue since 1972, the Iraqi oil ministry said on Friday. The average [Read More]

Iraq Iraq exports over 103 mln barrels of crude oil in Sept. October 2, 2023 Famagusta Gazette 0

Iraq exported 103.14 million barrels of crude oil in September, generating 9.49 billion U.S. dollars in revenue, the country's Oil Ministry announced on Sunday. The average price of Iraqi crude oil in September was 92.05 [Read More]

Iraq exported about 100.59 million barrels of crude oil in June July 8, 2023 Famagusta Gazette 0

Iraq exported about 100.59 million barrels of crude oil in June, generating 7.1 billion U.S. dollars in revenue. About 98.72 million barrels were exported from oil fields in central and southern Iraq via the port [Read More]

Famagusta Gazette





Author