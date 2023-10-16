ICAO-DGCA Conference Being Held In Dhaka After 38 Years

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka : The 58th Conference of the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Asia and Pacific Region is being held in Dhaka, Bangladesh after 38 years at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel.



The five-day event, starting from October 15, sees participation of 500 foreign delegates, representing 47 countries and 13 international organisations.

Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh is presiding over the conference, marking Bangladesh's second time hosting this significant regional event.

The conference, a landmark initiative after ICAO's tri-annual general meeting, was first held in Dhaka in 1985.

Reflecting on the historical significance, Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman said that Bangladesh's ICAO membership in 1973, under the visionary leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was crucial for establishing international communication links.

The conference is being attended by Director Generals from countries in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as guests including ICAO President Salvatore Saquitano, Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar and Regional Director Tao Ma.

Notable attendees also include the Chairman of South Africa Civil Aviation, representatives from the Saudi Civil Aviation Authority, the General Civil Aviation Authority of the United Arab Emirates, a 20-member team from the United States Federal Aviation Administration and the Transport Authority.

During the conference, discussions will cover various critical aspects of the aviation sector, including aviation safety, air navigation, aviation security, facilitation, air transport development, environmental disaster prevention, capacity building and practical implications.

The event aims to formulate recommendations to enhance the region's aviation landscape.