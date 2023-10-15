Rainy Season Begins, Improved Daytime Temperatures In Qatar: QMD

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) announced that October 16 will mark the first night of the fourth autumn star, Al U'waa.

The star is projected to remain in the sky for the next 13 days.

During this period, humidity will be present during the first days. Temperatures in the morning begin to improve, the weather in the daytime is warm and the nights tend to get cold at times.

It is also the period where the Al-Wasmi season begins, during which rainfall is expected, and truffles and other wild herbs begin to grow.

The Al-Wasmi season begins on October 16 and last 52 days until December 6. Rainfall at its early days is considered a herald of a good season of rain.