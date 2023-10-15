Debris From Russian Missile Damages Houses In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Heavy Russian shelling of the Kherson region on October 15 has damaged houses in a village in the Vysokopillia community.
The Kherson regional military administration said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"The Russian army is striking the Kherson region again. Falling debris damaged private houses in a village of the Vysokopillia community," the post reads.
Photos published by the employees of the regional administration show some destroyed houses.
Photos: Kherson Regional Military Administration
