LA Fashion Week 2023

LA Fashion Week 2023 Flyer

Amiel Noble of Noble Creations. Photo Credit: Fashion Photo SD

From Diversity Fashion World to Los Angeles Fashion Week Celebrating Filipino-American History Month

HOLLYWOOD , CALIFORNIA , USA, October 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- From Diversity Fashion World to Los Angeles Fashion Week

Celebrating Filipino-American History Month

Amiel Noble , the designer of Noble Creations is everywhere nowadays. From his humble beginnings selling a children's barongs to shipping new collection around the globe. Noble recently showcased his new collection last September at the Diversity Fashion World along with other prominent Asian designers. According to Noble, "We came up with a very colorful design this time recycled some of the past collection and also added some modern and upscale design for a different market."

What is going on with Noble Creations? So grateful to catching up with Amiel Noble via text interview.

Share with us your recent experience of Diversity Fashion World.

Had a great time at DFS. Always have this feeling that we're family in there supporting each other in each of our fields. It is a well-planned out event and just a smooth sailing production for designers and models alike. So thankful that get to have that chance again to showcase our product representing the Philippines.

Why is collaboration with another fashion designer important?

It is a big break for me and my brand to collaborate with well-established fashion designers like Alexis Monsanto . Truly grateful for this opportunity to work with him side by side and very appreciative as he mentors me the whole time we're doing this project. a newbie and getting to view designs from a different perspective, especially through the eyes of Alexis, feel like elevating Noble Creations brand already. Thankful that get to do this with him and hopefully opens up more doors for Noble Creations in showcasing our culture to the world.

Where do you see Noble Creations in a year or two?

There's always a time for everything and really happy and thankful for where we are now as a brand. In a year or two, we wish to penetrate the mainstream market by showcasing traditionally inspired dresses so that hopefully the world will embrace them as we truly have such beautiful clothing and fabric.

Words of Wisdom to the inspiring designer who wanted to break into the business of fashion.

Be kind. You will always work with other people and no one wants to work with anyone who has an unruly attitude. Be receptive to criticisms and change. This is a tough industry. You have to learn to navigate between your emotions and professionalism.

Los Angeles Fashion Week 2023

According to Maria Victoria Mejia (Designer of Viktorya), "Hollywood fashion star designer, Alexis Monsanto will showcase his Spring-Summer '24 collection on Thursday, October 19th 7:30 PM at The Majestic Downtown located at 650 N. Spring, Los Angeles, CA 90014 as he headlines the opening night of LA Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion.

Alexis Monsanto presents his collection, "Belles Fleurs" in vibrant colors and exciting elements of the garden as he features, "Tribute to Philippines" to celebrate Filipino-American History Month by showcasing high fashion Philippine inspired designs and weaves that reflect the country's rich cultural heritage. Monsanto collaborates with artisans and craftsmen of Noble Creations for the garments made in pineapple, jusi and cocoon fabrics, Viktorya for the minaudiere and Jose Joaquin Bragais for the shoes."

Don't miss out this spectacular show happening next week, For tickets, please message Victoria directly or Amiel Tabirao Noble . You can also contact Alexis Monsanto for VIP tickets and after party celebration. We hope to see you there!



Diversity Fashion World

