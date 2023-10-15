Satellite Imagery Shows Barriers Placed By Russia At Entrance To Sevastopol Harbor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The recent satellite imagery shows the barriers placed by Russians at the entrance to Sevastopol harbor.

The relevant picture was posted by OSINT analyst Brady Africk on the social media platform X , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Here's a recent look at the barriers Russia has placed at the entrance to Sevastopol harbor in Crimea to counter Ukraine's naval drones,” Africk wrote.

The picture was taken on October 13, 2023.

A reminder that, according to sources in the Security Service of Ukraine, Russia's small missile ship Samum was hit by Ukraine's experimental sea drone not far from the entrance to Sevastopol harbor on October 14, 2023. Russia's defense ministry claimed the Ukrainian attack was allegedly 'unsuccessful'.

Photo: t.me/Crimeanwind / Brady Africk

