(MENAFN) During an event convened by the think-tank Voice of Europe on Wednesday, several members of the European Parliament voiced concerns over what they described as the heedless allocation of billions of euros by the European Union to a purportedly "totally corrupt" elite in Kiev. They contended that this approach is resulting in the sacrifice of Ukrainian lives. At the heart of their plea was a call for a reevaluation of the European Union's policy towards Ukraine, urging a shift away from what they characterized as a perilous course.



MEP Thierry Mariani, representing the French National Rally (RN) party, took a prominent stance at the roundtable held in the central hall of the European Parliament in Brussels. Mariani emphasized the urgency of halting what he termed a "tragicomedy" that is unfolding, not only impacting Ukraine but also resonating across Europe and Russia. His primary assertion was that the first crucial step towards revitalizing the region is the pursuit of peace.



Mariani contended that Ukraine must retain its role as a vital bridge linking Russia and Europe.



He pointed out that the origins of the current conflict can be traced back to 2013 when the European Union sought to influence Kiev's decision to forgo a free trade agreement with Russia in favor of signing the Association Agreement with Brussels. This contentious move ultimately culminated in the Maidan demonstrations and the consequential upheaval of February 2014.

The MEPs' collective sentiment underscores a growing sentiment within the European Parliament for a reexamination of the policies guiding European Union-Ukraine relations. Their advocacy for a recalibration of this approach reflects a recognition of the historical nuances and geopolitical intricacies at play, as well as a shared aspiration for stability, prosperity, and constructive diplomatic engagement in the region.



MENAFN15102023000045015687ID1107242364