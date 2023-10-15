Moose Clothing Company Cracks Down And Removes Counterfeit Products In The Market.

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Moose Clothing Company, a renowned name in the fashion industry, is taking decisive legal actions against counterfeit sellers and manufacturers who have been flooding the market with fake Moose products. This aggressive stance comes in response to the growing threat of imitation products that not only harm their brand reputation but also undermine the trust of their loyal customers.

The company partnered with law enforcement agents to identify, seize, and appropriately dispose of the counterfeit products and expands brand protection programs. The company has filled a series of cases and successfully obtained enjoining orders against such counterfeit retailers and manufacturers.

Counterfeit sellers and manufacturers are hereby warned that Moose Clothing Company will vigorously pursue legal actions against anyone involved in the production, distribution, or sale of fake Moose products. The following activities will be strictly prohibited:

Use of Similar/Identical Logo: Counterfeiters are not allowed to use a logo that is similar or identical to the Moose Clothing Company's official logo. This logo is a hallmark of authenticity and quality, and its misuse will not be tolerated.

Use of“Moose/Moose Clothing” Name: The unauthorized use of the“Moose Clothing” name for marketing, selling, or reselling products is strictly forbidden. This includes the use of the brand name on websites, social media, and any promotional materials.

Unauthorized Selling: Sellers who offer Moose-branded products without explicit authorization from Moose Clothing Company will face legal consequences. Authentic Moose products can only be sold by authorized retailers and distributors.

“Moose Clothing Company is committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and authenticity in our products. We urge our valued customers to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or counterfeit Moose products they come across. Your support is crucial in our fight against counterfeiters, and together, we can protect the integrity of the moose brand,” stated Hasib Omar – CEO Moose Clothing Company.

Customers are urged to identify genuine Moose products through 'Care and Size Labels' where every original Moose product will come with a care label and a size label featuring the Moose Clothing Company branding. These labels are your assurance of quality and authenticity. Each Moose product will be accompanied by a distinctive Moose hangtag. This hangtag provides detailed information about Moose Clothing Company. Customers should look for this hangtag to ensure they are purchasing genuine Moose products.

Moose Clothing Company is a leading name in the fashion industry, known for its commitment to producing high-quality apparel and accessories. With a dedication to authenticity and customer satisfaction, Moose Clothing Company has become a trusted brand for fashion-conscious individuals worldwide.