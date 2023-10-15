Cherif Storms To Big Tour Victory As Al Qadi, Abed Shine At Hathab

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Cyrine Cherif grabbed the spotlight at Qatar Equestrian Federation (QEF) Indoor Arena yesterday, riding I'am Moerhoeve's Princess Z to an outstanding Big Tour victory at the Longines Hathab – Qatar Equestrian Tour.

Ghanim Nasser Al Qadi and Fahad Abdulkarim Abed also bagged wins in the Open and Amateur classes respectively as the opening round of Hathab Season 7 concluded yesterday.

Seasoned French rider Cherif produced a flawless show with her 10-year-old bay recording a clear victory in 32.20 secs in the second phase of 145/150 cm class event.

She pocketed a top prize of QR27500 for her victory besides scoring winning points from the opener.

Salmeen Sultan Al Suwaidi, who rode Fiori LS, was also impressive securing second place with his faultless time of 33.11 secs.

Saeed Nasser Al Qadi also produced a spectacular performance with nine-year-old Carrera Denfer but he had to settle for a third place after completing the course in 28.70 secs.

The second and third place winners received QR20,000 and QR15000 in prize money respectively.

Earlier, Al Qadi combined with 14-year-old Quick Step to win the opening round Open Class, guiding the Nasser Saif Al Kubaisi-owned horse perfectly for a time of 51.55 secs.

Rashid Towaim Al Marri, who won a team silver at the Asian Games in Hangzhou recently, was second in the event, clocking 52.05 secs with QEF-owned Navaronne. Khalid Sanad Al Nuaimi, who was astride 13-year-old Goliat clinched third position for his time of 53.5.

Action got underway yesterday with the newly-introduced Amateur Class which saw a good number of entries.

Abed claimed top honours in the event, piloting QEF-owned Argelith Squid to a perfect run in 46.74 secs. Tameem Ibrahim Al Hor, astride Al Shaqab's 17-year-old Jalieny Diamant Z, was second with a time of 47.64 secs while Abdulla bin Tamim Al Thani teamed up with 10-year-old Grietje WS to seal third place with a time of 48.03 secs.

The second round of the 14-leg series will take place from October 19 to 21 at the same venue.