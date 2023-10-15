Be Part Of The NASA Aerospace Hackathon: When And How To Participate From Costa Rica

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) --a-

If you are a lover of science, technology and space, this information will interest you. The 12th edition of the NASA Space Apps Challenge will take place on October 7 and 8 and everyone can participate, regardless of age, school grade or profession. It is a competition that takes place simultaneously in different parts of the world where thousands of teams compete, including Costa Rica.

This year, the central theme is Open Technology and the impact it is having on the world, so participants will be able to use free open resources and data from NASA, as well as partner space agencies, to solve one of the 30 challenges to create scientific discoveries.

During the two days of the competition, participants will be supported by mentors in aerospace technologies, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, web and mobile application development, finance and business , among other areas, who will guide the teams in the process of developing your ideas.

Open science projects, building a space biology model zoo and making a lunar earthquake map 2.0 are some of the challenges of this edition, innovation, creativity and viability are some criteria that will be taken into account to select the winners is now open.