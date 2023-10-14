Zelensky: Almost One-Third Of Ukraine Under Threat Of Mines, Uxos

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine says almost a third of Ukrainian territory is at risk due to landmines and unexploded ordnance.

The head of state said this in his evening video address , reports Ukrinform.

"Almost a third of our territory is under threat from mines and unexploded ordnance. Obviously, we need global support to clear our land of Russian mines," Zelensky said.

He recalled that a conference on humanitarian demining was held in Croatia earlier this week, which was attended by representatives from over 40 countries and international organizations.

"There are new decisions on support for demining. I am grateful to every country that joined!" Zelensky stressed.

As reported, Ukraine and Croatia signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of humanitarian demining.