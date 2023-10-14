Khost Centre In Need Of Female Physiotherapist

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Patients visiting the Orthopedic and Physiotherapy Centre in southwestern Khost province resent the shortage of female staff.

This centre was established several years ago under the umbrella of the Public Health Department by an NGO working for the rehabilitation of the physically-challenged people.

Around 1,000 patients, half of them women, visit the facility every month. But visitors often grumble about the shortage of women medics

Wahid, who approached the medical facility, commended its services. However, he called the lack of female staff a major problem.

He said the people of Khost adhered to traditional and did not like to send their women to male doctors.“This issue must be addressed by appointing women physiotherapists.”

Mujeeb, who visited hospital, claimed seeing several people returning without showing their female patients to male doctors.

He said the people take their patients to other health centres due to lack of female doctors in this hospital.

“While coming here, we hope they will help us, they will address my leg pain complaint. One shortcoming is that the limb plastic quality is inferior and should be improved.”

Haya, another visitor, said it was difficult for women explaining their issues to a male doctor.

She noted many women, including amputees and those suffering from back pain or other severe problems frequented the centre.

Haya commented:“It's very easy for female patients to visit women doctors and get better treatment.”

Dr Musa Jan Bashirzoy, director of the prosthetic facility, told Pajhwok most of their female patients visited Kabul and other places due to lack of female staff.

He said he had shared the issue with relevant agencies and hoped that female doctors and health workers would be hired soon.

“A woman physiotherapist is urgently needed at this centre because some attendants don't want male doctors to examine female patients. They go back without getting their problems resolved,” he explained.

Director of Public Health Dr Gul Sahib Shah said he had shared the problems of this centre with relevant government officials.

“We are in contact with the Ministry of Public Health, and it will appoint approximately seven or eight female staffers. Other shortages are also being discussed with officials,” he added.

