Philippines In Historic US-Backed Military Base Expansion

(MENAFN- Asia Times) MANILA – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is overseeing a historic expansion in military cooperation with the United States, putting the Southeast Asian nation on a collision course with China in the South China Sea.

A new report by the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI) of the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank in Washington DC shows in graphic detail how the Philippines is rapidly upgrading a whole host of military bases under its Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) with the US Pentagon.

Combining open-access information, public statements by senior Filipino officials and high-resolution satellite imagery, AMTI has tracked accelerated construction activities across as many as nine EDCA bases across the Philippine archipelago.

The report also shows that, despite the vehement opposition by former Filipino president Rodrigo Duterte (2016-22), who favored closer ties with Beijing and often lopped politicized broadsides against the traditional allies in the US and West, infrastructure upgrades in some military bases date as far back as 2016.

Crucially, EDCA bases close to the disputed South China Sea have seen the most dramatic upgrades, with the Basa Airbase on the island of Palawan, which is close to the hotly contested Scarborough Shoal, receiving more US funding

for expansion than all other facilities.

The Antonio Bautista Air Base also“received significant upgrades to its runway and aircraft storage facilities since 2016,” according to the ATMI report.

In the nearby Balabac Island, also in the southwestern province of Palawan that juts into the South China Sea, major infrastructure projects clearing the way for a three-kilometer-long airbase predated the inclusion of the facilities in the area under an expanded EDCA announced in 2023.

Just as concerning to China are ongoing US-backed plans to upgrade several Philippine facilities, both military and civilian, close to Taiwan's southern shores.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (R) and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr (L) stride to a meeting at the Pentagon on May 3, 2023. Photo: US Defense Department / Jack Sanders

The Philippines is also fortifying its position in the Spratly group of islands, with the country's legislative leaders recently visiting the Thitu Island and vowing sizeable funding for necessary infrastructure upgrades.

The Marcos Jr administration has repeatedly emphasized the defensive calculus behind its expanded military cooperation with the US.

By all indications, though, the Philippines is proactively enhancing its deterrence against China's expanding footprint in the South China Sea to the west, while also preparing for potential contingencies in neighboring Taiwan to the north.

In historical terms, Marcos Jr's proactive defense policy is consistent with his late father, who ruled the Philippines with an iron fist for almost two decades while deftly leveraging the country's Cold War alliance with Washington while enhancing the Southeast Asian nation's strategic autonomy.