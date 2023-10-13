Toobit Cryptocurrency Exchange Welcomes Tether EURO (EURT) And Tether Gold (XAUT) On October 16, 2023

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit is delighted to announce the imminent inclusion of Tether EURO (EURT) and Tether Gold (XAUT) in its extensive array of supported cryptocurrencies. Scheduled to be listed on October 16, 2023, these new additions mark a significant development in the world of digital assets.

Tether EURO (EURT) is a stablecoin designed to maintain a value that closely mirrors the Euro. It provides users with a reliable digital representation of the Euro, offering stability and ease of use in the world of digital assets.

Tether Gold (XAUT) is a unique digital asset created by TG Commodities Limited. Each full XAUT token is backed by one fine troy ounce of gold, conforming to the standards of the London Good Delivery bar. This innovation allows individuals to hold and trade digital gold with ease and security.

The listing of Tether EURO (EURT) and Tether Gold (XAUT) on Toobit Cryptocurrency Exchange on October 15, 2023, is expected to open new doors for cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors looking to diversify their portfolios. These tokens represent a remarkable fusion of the time-tested value of gold and the innovative potential of digital assets. Toobit is proud to be at the forefront of this exciting development, as they continue to provide their users with the most cutting-edge and diverse cryptocurrency trading options.

About Tether

Tether tokens are referred to as stablecoins because they offer price stability as they are pegged to a fiat currency. This offers traders, merchants, and funds a low volatility solution when exiting positions in the market. All Tether tokens are pegged at 1-to-1 with a matching fiat currency and are backed 100% by Tether's reserves. These tokens derive their value from a fusion of currency principles linked to both fiat and Bitcoin. Functioning as the issuer and counterparty risk bearer, Tether ensures that token holders can bask in the benefits of digital currencies while preserving the stability of their local fiat units.

Tether's continuous expansion and ongoing exploration of the intricate balance between monetary principles have cemented its status as a global leader in financial empowerment. By catalyzing the digitization of gold, Tether contributes to the broader vision of a financial landscape that is more accessible and versatile.

About Toobit

Toobit is a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform that provides a secure and user-friendly environment for buying, selling, and trading a wide range of digital assets. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Toobit aims to offer the best-in-class cryptocurrency trading experience.

