MES Observes World Mental Health Day

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, MES Indian School's Department of Guidance & Counselling conducted a session on the topic, 'Our Mind, Our Rights.'

Counsellors from Girls, Boys and Junior sections gave an insight into the World Mental Health Day and dealt with topics such as self-awareness - steps to prioritise wellbeing, 'how to contribute to reducing stigma surrounding mental health in a community' and 'awareness and promoting mental health rights.”

Principal Dr Hameeda Kadar stressed the importance of students maintaining their wellbeing and healthy lifestyle. Boys and girls studying Psychology as a subject took a session on the topic 'Our Mind, Our Rights.'

The programme concluded with students taking a pledge to maintain their mental wellbeing. Irene Thomas, Raihana Sharin K and Fashna Abdul Samad from the Department of Guidance & Counselling co-ordinated the event.

MENAFN13102023000067011011ID1107239409