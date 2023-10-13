Defense Forces Repel More Than 25 Russian Attacks In Avdiyivka Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Avdiyivka direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 10 enemy attacks in the area of Avdiyivka settlement and more than 15 attacks near other settlements.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook .

The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult. During the day, 68 combat engagements took place.

The enemy launched two missile strikes, 39 airstrikes, and 24 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated settlements. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, civilians were killed and injured. Private houses and other civilian infrastructure objects were destroyed and damaged.

In Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There were no signs of the formation of offensive groups. Certain units of the Armed Forces of Belarus perform tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, continues shelling populated settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine. Airstrikes were launched in the areas of Leonivka and Hremyach in Chernihiv region; Popivka in Sumy region. More than 15 settlements, including Senkivka, Bleshnia in Chernihiv region; Bachivsk, Vyshenky, Volfyne, Mohrytsia in Sumy region; Ternova, Hatyshche, Pletenivka in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka in Kharkiv region. In addition, the enemy launched airstrikes here. More than 15 settlements, in particular, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Zapadne, Kupyansk, Berestove in Kharkiv region, were hit with artillery and mortars.

In Lyman direction, the enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of Nevske, Novoliubivka, Bilohorivka, Serebrianske forestry in Luhansk region; Spirne in Donetsk region. At the same time, the defense forces repelled enemy attacks near Makiyivka in Luhansk region. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Dronivka, Vyimka, Fedorivka in Donetsk region.

In Bakhmut direction, the enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of Bila Hora, Oleksandro-Shultyne, New York in Donetsk region. More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, in particular, Minkivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka, Kurdiumivka in Donetsk region.

In Avdiyivka direction, Ukrainian defenders courageously hold the defense, repelled 10 enemy attacks in the area of Avdiyivka and more than 15 attacks near Keramik, Tonenke, Sieverne, Pervomayske, Netaylove in Donetsk region. The occupiers launched airstrikes in the areas of Novokalynove and Avdiyivka in Donetsk region. About 20 settlements, including Novobakhmutivka, Avdiyivka, Opytne, Pervomayske, Nevelske in Donetsk region, were hit with artillery and mortars.

In Maryinka direction, the defense forces successfully repelled about 10 enemy attacks near Maryinka in Donetsk region. The enemy launched airstrikes near Maryinka and Novomykhaylivka in Donetsk region. About 10 settlements, in particular, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Pobieda, Novomykhaylivka, Antonivka, Yelyzavetivka in Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

In Shakhtarske direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults with the support of aviation in the area of Staromayorske, Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Urozhayne, and Blahodatne in Donetsk region, were hit with artillery and mortars.

In Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the area of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region. The occupiers launched an airstrike near Novoandriyivka. More than 25 settlements, in particular, Huliaypole, Orikhiv, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mali Shcherbaky, Plavni were hit with artillery and mortars.

In Kherson direction, the occupiers launched airstrikes in the areas of Kozatske, Odradokamyanka, Mykolayivka, Olhivka, Vysoke and Ulyanivka settlements in Kherson region. Kherson, Beryslav, Sadove, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka came under artillery and mortar attacks.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct offensive operation in Melitopol direction, offensive (assault) actions in Bakhmut direction, inflict manpower and equipment losses on the occupying troops, exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, the aviation of the defense forces launched 12 strikes on enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters and a bridge. Our defenders also destroyed Russian Su-25 fighter jet and Orlan-10 operational-tactical UAV.

Missile units inflicted damage on an enemy command post, personnel, weapons and military equipment cluster, ammunition depot, and EW station.