Sustaining A Legacy Of Achievement And Dedication

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 13 Oct 2023, 11:52 AM

Last updated: Fri 13 Oct 2023, 11:58 AM

Merryland International School, an institution built on the visionary foundation of Mrs Susheela George and led by Mr Aaron Grandon, has once again proven itself as a bastion of academic excellence. This year, the school achieved a remarkable milestone, with Cambridge International recognising 18 of its students with the prestigious 'Outstanding Learner Awards'. This incredible feat solidifies Merryland International School as the institution with the highest number of awards received in a single year.

The story of Merryland International School is a testament to steadfast commitment, guided by the visionary, Mrs Susheela George, a globally renowned educator, winner of more than 25 awards in the field of education. Mrs George established Merryland in 1978 as one of the first schools in Abu Dhabi. Since its inception, Merryland has consistently pushed the boundaries of educational excellence, fostering an environment where students not only flourish but also excel. Presently, Merryland has earned the distinction of being recognised as an outstanding school by ADEK consecutively since 2015. The torch of leadership has now been entrusted to the capable hands of Mr Grandon, a dedicated leader who passionately builds upon the educational legacy forged by Mrs. George, propelling the educational journey to new heights.

We are delighted to announce that Merryland International School has received a total of 18 Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards this year. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the exceptional talent, dedication, and hard work of our students, the support of our parents, and the tireless guidance provided by our esteemed educators.

To all our outstanding award-winning students, we extend our heartfelt congratulations on this outstanding achievement. Your commitment to academic excellence has not only made us proud but also serves as an inspiration to your fellow students. Your dedication and perseverance have truly paid off, and we celebrate your well-deserved success.

Merryland International School's success story is not only the result of its exceptional students but also the dedication and commitment of its staff, who consistently go above and beyond the clock limitations. The tireless efforts of the school's educators and administrators are a crucial component in the achievements of its students.

These 18 outstanding learner awards, bestowed by Cambridge International, serve as a testament to the incredible talent, hard work, and commitment of Merryland's students and the educators who inspire and guide them. They have not only showcased their prowess in various subjects but have also demonstrated the school's commitment to providing a world-class education.

Merryland International School has earned its place as a household name in Abu Dhabi, with parents flocking to enrol their students due to the school's '3D' formula - a combination of dedication, discipline, and divinity. Under the umbrella of the '3D' ethos, the school has ascended to international acclaim, drawing attention not only for its academic prowess but also for its commitment to holistic development.

Merryland International School has consistently been a pioneer in educational innovation. Within its unique and diverse learning environment, the institution introduced 3D video-based learning for all STEM subjects and languages, representing a groundbreaking approach to education.

Additionally, the school boasts a cutting-edge robotics lab featuring more than 30 different robots, including humanoids and quadrupeds. Here, students are actively engaged in AI initiatives, drone programming, and nanosciences. Merryland International School has also established several international partnerships.

One of the school's standout features is its groundbreaking weather station, a first of its kind in the UAE. Merryland's facilities also include a state-of-the-art planetarium, a flourishing hydroponics garden, an organic garden, a captivating heritage village, a Carl Sagan-inspired solar system walk, and a multitude of other distinctive educational experiences.

Merryland International School's remarkable combination of academic excellence and diverse learning opportunities has garnered recognition and respect, making it a sought-after institution for parents and students alike. Year after year, Merryland International School continues to excel, reaping prestigious awards in the field of education. With its outstanding students consistently achieving top of the world and top in the UAE honours, the school has firmly established itself as a leader in educational innovation.

Merryland International School's achievements reflect its unrelenting commitment to its students, ensuring they not only achieve academic success but also become well-rounded individuals prepared to face the challenges of the future. As the school celebrates this remarkable milestone, it stands as an example of what can be achieved through dedication, innovation, and a shared passion for learning.

The sincere effort under the passionate leadership of Mrs George, and Mr Grandon has led the school to reach the pinnacle of excellence yet again. The school has received 18 outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards in the 2023 Cambridge Examination – IGCSE, AS and A level. The Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards 2023 recognises the exceptional performance of our students and the committed services of the school.

A heartfelt congratulatory message from the management

Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards - 2023