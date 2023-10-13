ABCC And Apexbrasil Organise Halal Do Brasil Day

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

The event served as a platform to showcase halal products made in Brazil to foreign markets with significant Muslim population.

The Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), Brazilian Beef Exporters Association (ABIEC) and the Brazilian Association of Animal Protein (ABPA), organised the Halal do Brasil Day. The event, which comes under the Halal do Brasil project, an initiative by ABCC and ApexBrasil, was held during Anuga, a German food show that was organised RECENTLY in Cologne, Germany.

The initiative raised awareness of Halal products made in Brazil that are produced in accordance with Islamic traditions and targeted at Muslim consumers. These products are highly sought-after in Muslim countries as well as in countries in Europe with sizable Islamic populations, such as Germany, where six percent of the population is Muslim. Ten companies participated in this initiative and showcased products manufactured for Muslim consumers.

Mohamad Mourad, Vice President of ABCC, said:“Consumers who embrace halal products and services are not exclusively restricted to the Muslim community, rather, they encompass individuals committed to making mindful, health-conscious, and environmentally sustainable choices while also prioritising the assurance of product authenticity and ethical sourcing.”

Visitors to Anuga sampled Brazilian cuisine cooked by chefs Priscila Fiorini and Marina Stroh using halal items displayed at the event. The menu featured meatballs with cashew nut sauce, chicken with vegetables cooked in coconut milk, and açaí with sweetened nuts, all served with Brazilian coffee. Élber Giovane de Souza, a former football player and one of the biggest idols in German football, was also present during Halal do Brasil Day. Elber played for Bayern Munich, Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund in the 1990s and 2000s. He represented Brazil at Anuga and assisted in marketing its goods, particularly halal products.

Fernanda Dantas, Project Manager of the ABCC, said:“We have achieved substantial success in exporting commodities to other countries and are even more competitive in halal products, especially animal protein. Brazil has a sophisticated food sector that can cater to a variety of markets, including value-added Muslim niches with very specific food processing requirements.”

Brazil is one of the world's top exporters of food and also leads in terms of halal protein, despite the fact that less than one percent of its population is Muslim. Brazil's foray into the market occurred in the late 1970s when the nation started exchanging chicken for Saudi Arabian oil in response to the oil crisis. Since then, Brazil has developed a specialised protein business that sells halal-certified products prepared in line with Islamic traditions under its own brands for Muslim countries and allocates 30 percent to 40 percent of poultry and beef production to Muslim markets.

One of the current campaigns to advertise Brazilian halal food overseas is Halal do Brasil. Since its inception in 2022, the project has participated in major Muslim market trade events, including the Saudi Halal Expo in Saudi Arabia, Gulfood in the UAE, MIHAS in Malaysia, and Anuga. To enhance the proportion of food products with added value in Brazilian exports to Muslim markets, the project encouraged Brazilian food companies to get halal certification for a portion of their product lines. At Anuga, Brazil exhibited traditional protein products in addition to breakfast cereals, pulps, açaí, sweets, coffee and its products, processed foods, fruits, and seasonings that cater to Muslim consumers.

About the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce:

Since its establishment over 70 years ago, the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce has been committed to improving trade ties between Brazil and 22 Arab League nations. The goal of the ABCC, a member of the Union of Arab Chambers (UAC), the trade branch of the diplomatic league, is to unite Arab and Brazilian businesses in order to meet their mutual business needs, foster trade relations, and integrate their respective productive sectors.

About ApexBrasil:

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. In order to achieve its goals, ApexBrasil carries out several trade promotion initiatives aimed at promoting Brazilian products and services abroad, such as prospective and trade missions, business rounds, support to the participation of Brazilian companies in major international fairs, visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure.

About Halal do Brasil:

The Project emerged as an initiative to encourage companies to export to Muslim markets, with activities for improvement, training, certification, commercial promotion, matchmaking, and exchanging business experiences in the Halal segment.

The Halal do Brasil project is a partnership between the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil). Entering the project means having access to all the tools needed to become a Halal company.