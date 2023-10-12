Meeting Between President Ilham Aliyev, President Vladimir Putin Kicks Off In Bishkek

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's meeting
with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has got
underway in Bishkek.
President Vladimir Putin said: Dear Ilham
Heydarovich, I am very pleased to see you. We last spoke on the
phone. Of course, the number one issue is the situation around
Karabakh. We also have an agenda, which is quite extensive. I
suggest that we organize our work in the following way: we can
start with the second part and give our colleagues an opportunity
to express themselves, to talk. And then, we will also meet face to
face and talk about the whole complex, including the so-called
sensitive issues.
President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you, Vladimir
Vladimirovich. I am glad to see you again. As you noted, we talked
quite recently. It is very gratifying that you found the time for a
meeting within the framework of your state visit to Kyrgyzstan. In
fact, there are many questions. I believe that your proposals are
quite reasonable. We will talk with the colleagues about the
bilateral agenda, especially since we have a lot to talk about. The
results of this year are very impressive in terms of the turnover,
industrial cooperation and cooperation in the transport sector.
There are many new projects. Then we will go over regional and
security issues. Thank you again for the meeting.
President Vladimir Putin: Thank you.
