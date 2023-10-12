Meeting Between President Ilham Aliyev, President Vladimir Putin Kicks Off In Bishkek

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's meeting with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has got underway in Bishkek.

President Vladimir Putin said: Dear Ilham Heydarovich, I am very pleased to see you. We last spoke on the phone. Of course, the number one issue is the situation around Karabakh. We also have an agenda, which is quite extensive. I suggest that we organize our work in the following way: we can start with the second part and give our colleagues an opportunity to express themselves, to talk. And then, we will also meet face to face and talk about the whole complex, including the so-called sensitive issues.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you, Vladimir Vladimirovich. I am glad to see you again. As you noted, we talked quite recently. It is very gratifying that you found the time for a meeting within the framework of your state visit to Kyrgyzstan. In fact, there are many questions. I believe that your proposals are quite reasonable. We will talk with the colleagues about the bilateral agenda, especially since we have a lot to talk about. The results of this year are very impressive in terms of the turnover, industrial cooperation and cooperation in the transport sector. There are many new projects. Then we will go over regional and security issues. Thank you again for the meeting.

President Vladimir Putin: Thank you.