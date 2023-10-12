Prime Minister Witnesses Opening Of Saudi-German Hospital In Alexandria

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly witnessed the opening of the new Saudi German Hospital in Alexandria, during his visit to Alexandria Governorate on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Hisham Amna, the Minister of Local Development, and Mohamed El Sherif, the Governor of Alexandria.

Madbouly inspected various sections and facilities of the hospital, including outpatient clinics, computed tomography, and vascular departments. He also received an explanation about the role of the Saudi German Hospital in providing healthcare services through its branches in the Arab world.

During the opening ceremony, the Egyptian Prime Minister emphasized the state's commitment to encouraging and attracting more investments in the healthcare sector. He also highlighted the provision of incentives to the private sector in order to improve medical services and ensure better health for citizens. Madbouly praised the group for its support of healthcare investment in Egypt.

El Sherif, on his part, considered the new hospital as a significant advancement in healthcare in Alexandria Governorate. He noted that this collaboration with the“Saudi German” healthcare group is aimed at serving citizens and providing high-quality healthcare services.

Mohamed Hablas, the Regional Director of Saudi German Hospitals Group in Egypt and North Africa, highlighted during the opening that the hospital was designed according to the highest international standards. Currently, it has a capacity of 300 beds, with plans to expand to 1000 beds in the near future. This expansion will enable the hospital to offer medical services in all major and sub-specialties. Hablas also praised the exceptional medical skills of Egyptian professionals and the capabilities of the medical teams, as the hospital was planned, built, and operated by Egyptians.