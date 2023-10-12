Amir Meets With German President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met Thursday morning with His Excellency Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the friendly Federal Republic of Germany, at the Bellevue Presidential Palace in the capital, Berlin.

At the beginning of the meeting, HE the German President welcomed HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation, expressing his thanks to HH for accepting the invitation and visiting Germany, praising this visit and the relations between the two countries, which are based on the foundations of friendship, cooperation, mutual respect and common interests, wishing His Highness a good standing in Germany.

For his part, HH the Amir expressed his appreciation to HE the German President for his generous hospitality and warm reception, praising the friendly relations between the two countries and looking forward to this visit contributing to opening new horizons of cooperation in all fields. His Highness also expressed his wishes of good health and happiness to His Excellency and to his friendly country further progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, they reviewed the cooperation relations between the two friendly countries and aspects of their development and advancement at various levels, in addition to discussing the current regional and international situations.

The meeting was attended by HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Head of the Amiri Diwan, HE Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, and HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.